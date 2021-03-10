  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Army adopting robust counter infiltration strategy, says Shripad Naik

By: |
March 10, 2021 5:33 PM

On the basis of regular analysis of threat assessment and past infiltration attempts, drill and procedures are being modified to counter emerging threats, Naik said.

"The Indian Army has adopted a robust counter infiltration strategy which has an appropriate mix of technology and human resource put together to check infiltration effectively," the minister said.

The Indian Army has adopted a robust counter infiltration strategy focusing on a mix of technology and human resources to effectively check infiltration in border areas, the government said on Wednesday.

The measures to check infiltration include boosting surveillance architecture and intelligence gathering, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in the Lok Sabha.

He was responding to a question on whether the Indian Army has taken any measures to reduce infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Naik said the “innovative” deployment of troops, proactive use of surveillance and monitoring devices have enhanced the ability to detect and intercept terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India.



“Innovative troops deployment, proactive use of surveillance and monitoring devices and the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) have enhanced the ability to detect and intercept terrorists attempting to infiltrate/exfiltrate,” he said in a written reply.



Some of the measures employed by the Indian Army to check infiltration included augmentation of AIOS with surveillance assets and enhanced incorporation of aerial platforms, night vision equipment, radars and underground sensors etc, he added.

Naik said maintenance of heightened alert in areas along the LoC is also part of the measures.

To a separate question, he said work is being carried out on some disruptive technologies as part of the strategy towards improving war-fighting capabilities of the armed forces.

“Induction of these technologies would be undertaken at an appropriate stage of development as per the existing procurement laid down in Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020,” he noted.

The minister said special measures are in place to control and prevent the trickle down of the disruptive technology to non-state actors.

