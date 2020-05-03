Indian Armed Forces salute COVID-19 warriors: Army, IAF, Navy pay tribute to Coronavirus frontline workers

The Indian Air Force is conducting fly pasts over state capitals showering flower petals while the Indian Army is performing gestures such as performance by the military bands outside hospitals. Indian Navy too, will play its part by lighting up the ships on the dockyards of major cities such as Mumbai and Chennai.
Indian Armed Forces salute Coronavirus frontline workers: As announced by the chiefs of all three services of the Indian Armed Forces and the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force on Sunday began their campaign to honour the selfless service of the ‘corona warriors’ in these difficult times.
The gesture began with the Chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces honouring the police force posted across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at the police memorial.
