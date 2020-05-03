Indian Armed Forces salute COVID-19 warriors: Army, IAF, Navy pay tribute to Coronavirus frontline workers

Indian Air Force aircraft fly over Rajpath to show solidarity with frontline warriors fighting against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

Indian Armed Forces salute Coronavirus frontline workers: As announced by the chiefs of all three services of the Indian Armed Forces and the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force on Sunday began their campaign to honour the selfless service of the ‘corona warriors’ in these difficult times.

The Indian Air Force is conducting flypasts over state capitals showering flower petals while the Indian Army is performing gestures such as performance by the military bands outside hospitals.

The Indian Navy too, will play its part by lighting up the ships on the dockyards of major cities such as Mumbai and Chennai.

The gesture began with the Chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces honouring the police force posted across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at the police memorial.

Armed Forces Salute Corona Warriors: Representatives of Tri-Services paying homage to martyrs at National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Image courtesy: Ministry of Defence)

Indian Air Force helicopter showering flower petals at National Police Memorial as part “Armed Forces Salute Corona Warriors” in New Delhi on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Image courtesy: Ministry of Defence)

