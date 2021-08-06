Indian and Chinese troops to disengage at Patrolling Point 17A

According to the Indian Army, this agreement at the end of talks will ensure that the LAC is respected and observed and also that there is no unilateral change in status quo. (File photo/ PTI)

India and China on Friday announced an agreement to disengage in the area of Gogra, where the troops of both countries have been in standoff since May 2020.

What does the Indian Army say?

With today’s announcement, one more sensitive area of face-off in eastern Ladakh has been resolved.

Late Friday afternoon (August 6, 2021) according to an official statement issued by the Indian Army, this is an outcome of the 12 round of Corps Commanders level talks last Saturday. The talks had taken place on July 31, at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point in Eastern Ladakh and the focus was on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

What does this mean?

Financial Express Online had mentioned in an earlier story that an agreement for disengagement was expected, however, nothing was announced in the joint statement which was issued at the end of talks on Monday (August 2, 2021).

“There is an agreement between the two sides. The process of disengagement was carried over two days – August 4-5, 2021. And now, the troops of both countries are in their respective bases,” says the Indian army statement. Adding, “Both have ceased forward deployments in the area in a coordinated, phased and verified manner.”

The disengagement means that now all the temporary structures and other related infrastructure which was created during the standoff in the area by both sides have been dismantled. After removal of these structures, the landform in the area has been restored by the two sides to the pre-standoff time.

According to the Indian Army, this agreement at the end of talks will ensure that the LAC is respected and observed and also that there is no unilateral change in status quo.

As was mentioned in the joint statement issued earlier this week, the two sides had `constructive’ talks and were keen on resolving the issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

ITBP & Indian army

Indian army along with Paramilitary force ITBP, are keeping a strict vigil along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in the Western Sector.

The story so far …

Earlier this year, during the 10th round talks between the two sides, it was decided that they will work towards further disengagement in the Ladakh sector.

The focus has been since then on disengaging in Gogra, Hot Springs, Demchok as well as to ensure that the Indian patrols in the Depsang Plains are not stopped by the Chinese troops.

Both sides have been having talks at different levels to work out an understanding on the disengagement process in the Gogra and Hot Spring area, which are the friction points.