Indian Air Force’s missing AN-32 aircraft: IAF yet to confirm on not finding any survivors

Indian Air Force (IAF) has yet to confirm if there are no survivors from the AN-32 transport aircraft crash ten days ago. Reacting to the news flash that there are no survivors, IAF said that \u201cThere was a miscommunication with the AN-32 update, we will update with the factual position after ascertaining.\u201d Yesterday, a team of mountaineers from IAF (nine), Indian Army (four) and local civil mountaineers (two) were airlifted to a crash site of the AN-32, in the Mi-17 helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of both the Indian Army and the IAF Read latest news and updates on India's Defence sector, click here Intensive planning was done by the IAF to induct them for search and rescue (SAR) mission on foot to look for any survivors and other things. However, according to some who are familiar with the terrain, \u201cthe search is not easy in the area which has dense foliage as well as treacherous terrain. The trekkers will take time to reach the location of the crash.\u201d Last evening he IAF had announced that some of the trekkers have reached the crash site and the others in the search party were still tracking. Earlier this week after nine days of an intensive search, the wreckage of the missing AN-32 aircraft was spotted by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter crew in the Pari Adi hills, between Shi Yomi and Siang districts in Arunachal Pradesh. It was around 13 km from Gate village in Siang district, and 16 km north of Lipo in Shi Yomi district, and at an elevation of 12,000 feet. On June 3, the missing plane had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and had lost control at Payum. Onboard were 13 people including six officers and seven airmen of the IAF. Last week due to heavy rains Molo-Kaying road was washed away and this created problems for the teams on foot, explains an officer familiar with the terrain. Besides the teams sent in by the IAF, five ground teams sent in by the local administration were sent on the SAR mission. Until Wednesday night, five hunters who were sent by the Siang administration have yet to report back. This SAR mission was carried out jointly where along with satellites of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the IAF, Indian Army and the Indian Navy has employed their machines and men to locate the missing aircraft.