Indian Air Force to induct Chinooks soon: Big push for troop movement, disaster relief capabilities

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is getting ready to induct 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook transport, helicopters into service.

IAF crew has started training on Chinook helicopters earlier this month at Delaware, US. The IAF team in Delaware comprises four pilots and four flight engineers.

Earlier this year, US aerospace giant Boeing had completed the first flights AH-64E Apache and the CH-47F Chinook helicopters, which will join the IAF next year. These will be the most advanced helicopters with the IAF. As has been reported by FE earlier, India will receive 22 AH-64E Apache attac helicopters and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook transport copters.

Indian private sector company Dynamatics is manufacturing parts of the Chinook and the Tata-Boeing joint venture in Hyderabad is manufacturing the complete fuselage of the Apache.

The deal for the helicopters was finalized in 2015, and an additional order for six Apaches for the Indian Army was cleared in 2017.

The Chinook :

Multi-role, Vertical-lift platform

Can transport up to 300 troops

Can carry artillery, equipment

A good option for disaster relief operations

Can be used for mass evacuations