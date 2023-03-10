Indian Air Force to get six Dorniers from HAL

India’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 667 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of six Dornier-228 aircraft, according to an announcement made on March 10, 2023. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will use the new aircraft for Route Transport Role and communication duties, as well as for training transport pilots.

The Dornier-228 aircraft is equipped with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine and a five-bladed composite propeller, making it a perfect fit for short haul operations, especially from semi-prepared and short runways in India’s North East and island chains. The addition of these six aircraft to the IAF’s fleet will enhance the force’s operational capabilities in remote areas.

Renowned for its reliability and versatility in the field, the Dornier-228 is a valuable asset for any air force. The IAF’s decision to invest in these aircraft is a clear demonstration of its commitment to maintaining cutting-edge capabilities. This procurement deal is a critical step towards ensuring that the IAF can conduct its missions with maximum efficiency, safety, and reliability. The contract with HAL is indicative of the robust partnership between the Ministry of Defence and HAL and their shared objective of bolstering India’s defence capabilities.