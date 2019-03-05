Indian Air Force rubbishes Pakistan’s claim of shooting India’s Sukhoi-30 jets, calls it a ‘cover up’

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 9:12 PM

IAF said that they have already released a detailed report in this regard and all the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely.

Sukhoi (Su-30) aircraft From IAF, Mirage-2000, Su-30 & MiG-21 Bison aircraft took part in the operation and it forced PAF aircraft to withdraw in a hurry which was “also evident from large missed distances of weapons dropped by them.”

The Indian Air Force Tuesday released statement blasting Pakistan’s claims of shooting an Indian Sukhoi (Su-30) aircraft and said that “all the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely,” adding that these ‘false claims’ by Pakistan “appears to be a cover up for loss of its own aircraft.”

News agency ANI, in a series of tweets released IAF’s statement. IAF’s detailed statement added, “On 27 Feb 2019 morning, our Air Defence system was on full alert. Build up of PAF (Pakistan Air Force) aircraft on their (Pakistan) side of LoC was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary.

IAF statement said that in their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively. From IAF, Mirage-2000, Su-30 & MiG-21 Bison aircraft took part in the operation and it forced PAF aircraft to withdraw in a hurry which was “also evident from large missed distances of weapons dropped by them.”

Giving further details of the events, IAF statment said that during their combat Pakistani side used F-16 and launched multiple AMRAAM missiles which IAF conclusively observed. “Prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile. Parts of missile fell in area East of Rajouri in J&K, injuring a civilian on ground,” the statement added.

IAF said that they have already released a detailed report in this regard and all the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely. “False claim by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover up for loss of its own aircraft,” IAF said hitting back at Pakistani claims.

The events on February 27th followed IAF offensive on terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot a day before, deep inside its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Government called the strike a non-military preemptive measure after terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama which killed over 40 personnel.

