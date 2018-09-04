​​​
  3. Indian Air Force MiG-27 fighter jet crashes in Jodhpur; pilot ejects safely

A MiG-27 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jodhpur's Banad area during a routine mission Tuesday. The pilot ejected to safety, defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.

Published: September 4, 2018
A MiG-27 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jodhpur’s Banad area during a routine mission Tuesday. The pilot ejected to safety, defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said. The aircraft had taken off from the IAF’s Jodhpur airbase.

“A MiG 27 aircraft airborne from Jodhpur crashed during a routine mission today morning. Pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Jodhpur, Amandeep Singh said no loss of life has been reported in the crash. Singh and other police officials have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

