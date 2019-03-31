Rajasthan: IAF’s MiG 27 aircraft crashes near Jodhpur

By: | Updated: March 31, 2019 3:27 PM

The fighter aircraft crashed in Shivganj police station area near Godana dam in Sirohi district

The jet was on a routine mission. (ANI)

A MiG 27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Sunday near Jodhpur in Rajasthan but the pilot ejected safely, official sources said.

The MiG 27 UPG jet took off from Utarlai airforce base and the jet experienced engine problems leading to the crash at around 11:45 AM in Sirohi district about 120 km south of Jodhpur, they said, adding that the pilot ejected safely.

The sources said a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports indicate no loss of life and property on ground.

The jet was on a routine mission, they said.

The fighter aircraft crashed in Shivganj police station area near Godana dam in Sirohi district. Police and administrative officials have reached the spot to cordon off the area, Sirohi district SP, Kalyan Mal Meena, told PTI.

