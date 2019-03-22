Indian Air Force gets more wings: Lethal Chinook copters to be formally inducted in IAF on Monday

The government to government deal was inked by the two governments India and the US in September 2015 for 15 Chinooks and with an option of buying seven additional platforms.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will finally induct four heavy lift Chinook helicopters on Monday, March 25 at Air Force Station, Chandigarh, in Squadron No 126 Helicopter Flight (Featherweights). The helicopters which have already arrived in India last month at Mundra Port in Gujarat, will be formally inducted in the service at an official ceremony, according to officials.

The helicopters made in the US came to India in semi knocked down (SKD) condition and were reassembled in India, and re-tested before being formally sent to their base in Chandigarh.

Financial Express Online had reported last month that the first four CH-47F (I) Chinooks from the US Aerospace giants Boeing Company were delivered ahead of schedule. The squadron number 126 is currently operating the last of four Russian Mil Mi-26s, and with the induction of these America machines, the burden on the Russian birds will lessen.

The CH-47F (I) Chinooks are going to be used in the IAF missions in Ladakh area, Kashmir and north-east regions. It may be recalled that the machines were ferried from Mundra Port to Chandigarh where these machines have been waiting formal induction before being used for any operations. These machines are expected to add more teeth to the IAF.

An official statement by the American company last month had said that through current partnerships with the IAF and Indian Navy, Boeing has ensured high rate of mission readiness and increased operational capabilities.

The company had handed over the machines at a ceremony held at Philadelphia in the US early last month to the officers of the IAF as well as in the presence of the Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla. The deliveries are expected to be completed by 2023.

These flying birds with multi-role capabilities are going to be used by the IAF in life-saving role during HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) missions, for which the fleets are often pressed into services.

According to officials, after being re-assembled the machines were tested again and the pilots and ground staff, who have been undergoing training both in the US, have undergone training here locally. The first Chinook airframe manufactured for the IAF was tested in the US in July 2018, followed by training of the pilots and four engineers in Delaware for conversion training on Chinooks.

The infrastructure for the helicopters has already been set up which includes two hangars and a maintenance area as well as logistical and technical facilities.

What is Chinook Helicopter?

– Indian industry partners such as Dynamatics are building large sections of Chinook

– The CH-47F Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter operated by the US Army and 18 other defense forces

– It has the proven ability to operate in different terrains and conditions

– It has the capability to airlift the M777 lightweight howitzers that have been inducted in the Indian Army’s Artillery last year

– Chinooks have a payload capacity of about 10 tonne

– Will provide much-needed strength to the IAF heavy-lift capability

– These helicopters are expected to lift artillery, vehicles, road construction and engineer equipment as well as troops and supplies to mountainous sectors in North and North-East