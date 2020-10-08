  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Air Force Day Parade: Rafale aircraft steals the limelight! Creates ‘8’ as it soars in skies

New Delhi | October 8, 2020 5:00 PM

Indian Air Force Day 2020: The first five Rafale aircraft, which are being touted as the gamechanger for IAF, arrived at Air Force Station in Ambala from France on July 27, 2020.

air force day, air force day 2020, air force day images, air force day 2020 India, air force day quotes, air force day status, Indian air force day, Indian air force day 2020,Air Force Day 2020: Glimpses of Air Force Day parade. (IAF twitter handle)

Rafale jets steal the limelight! Rafale makes ‘8’ during the Air Force Day Parade on the occasion of 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. Rafale fighter jet was seen flying within a minimum radius turn in an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight over Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Apart from this, flares were fired by the Eklavya formation including Apache and Mi-35 attack helicopters.

Among the fighter jets Sukhoi-30, Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21, and Rafale aircraft were part of the Air Force Day Parade along with IAF’s helicopter fleet including Apache, Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, and Mi-35.

The first five Rafale aircraft, which are being touted as the gamechanger for IAF, arrived at Air Force Station in Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. These 4.5 generation aircraft would be part of 17 Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”. Rafale aircraft was formally inducted into Indian Air Force on September 10. On September 3, IAF formally inducted the AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopter into its inventory at Air Force Station in Pathankot.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the IAF on its foundation day, and said the government is committed to enhancing its combat capability of the force. “The nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to the enhancement of IAF’s combat capability through modernization and indigenization,” he said.

The Indian Air Force demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary whenever the need arises, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said in an address on the occasion of the 88th anniversary of the IAF. He also commended the air warriors for their prompt response in the recent standoff on the northern frontier in view of the bitter border row with China. Bhadauria has assured the nation that the force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard India’s sovereignty and interests in all circumstances.

