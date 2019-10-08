Indian Air Force a symbol of valour, courage: Amit Shah

“On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families,” he said. (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 87th anniversary, saying the force is a symbol of valour and courage. In a tweet, Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force’s dedication and commitment to safeguard the motherland.

Rafale fighter jet India: Rajnath in France; IAF gets game-changing Scalp, Meteor equipped aircraft

