India working on relief, return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia: S Jaishankar

October 23, 2020 2:59 PM

Thirty-three Indian labourers, including 25 workers from Uttar Pradesh, have been allegedly held hostage by a company in Somalia for the last eight months.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said the government is also in touch with the Somali Embassy in India. (Photo source: IE)

India is working on relief and return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia and the High Commission in Nairobi has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

They had joined the company 10 months ago. In the first two months, the company treated them well, but from the last eight months, the workers were allegedly not paid their salaries.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said the government is also in touch with the Somali Embassy in India.

“MEA and our High Commission in Nairobi are working on the relief & return of 33 Indians stuck in Mogadishu, Somalia. The HC @IndiainKenya has taken up their predicament with the Somalian authorities. We are also in touch with the Somali Embassy in India. Hope for an early resolution,” the external affairs minister said.

