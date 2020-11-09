  • MORE MARKET STATS

India welcomes removal of Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

November 9, 2020 3:43 PM

India on Monday welcomed the removal of Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism as well as the normalisation of relations between the African nation and Israel.

Last month, Sudan's transitional government inked the peace agreement with several militant groups with an aim to end years of civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people in the country.

India on Monday welcomed the removal of Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism as well as the normalisation of relations between the African nation and Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, also welcomed signing of the Juba peace agreement, hoping that it will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan's development, peace and security.

In a related move, US President Donald Trump had announced that Washington would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism. Days later, Sudan became the third country in recent weeks to announce normalising relations with Israel under a deal brokered by the US.

“India’s relations with Sudan are historic and special, and forged on the basis of shared values and close people-to-people contacts. We welcome the removal of Sudan from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism and Sudan’s normalisation of relations with Israel,” the MEA said.

“We congratulate the Transitional Government and the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan’s development, peace, security and stability,” it said.

