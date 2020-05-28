India watches as Nepal Parliament fails to endorse amendments to the map

According to the constitution of Nepal, everything is open to change except sovereignty.

With India refusing to budge from its position, the Oli government’s attempts to get its Parliament’s endorsement to amend the maps of Nepal gets delayed. Noting that border issues are sensitive by nature which need to be resolved mutually, sources have told Financial Express Online that “New Delhi is following the developments carefully in that country and the debate going on there.”

“Such a debate underlines the seriousness of the situation and the value of the relations between India and Nepal,” sources added.

The government Nepal had recently published an updated map which had incorporated disputed areas of Lipulekh, Lympiyadhura and Kalapani into that country’s territory. To carry such changes a constitutional amendment is needed and for this, it has to be an endorsement by the Parliament.

This was set to be carried out on Wednesday, however, it has been delayed and no fresh date has been announced.

So what happened?

While some call it a diplomatic win for India, sources in Kathmandu have indicated that the Wednesday endorsement could not happen due to shortage of numbers. A two-thirds majority is required for a constitutional amendment.

Nine votes were required for making it to the magic number for the Oli government to start the process. According to reports, at the All-Party meet on Tuesday which was called by Prime Minister KP Oli, the issue of ratification was discussed and the consensus was sought. And it had to be ratified by the party’s working committee.

However, it was not so easy as according to sources the Madhesi parties with 33 members had a list of demands they wanted that to be addressed first. The list of their demands include the issue of citizenship.

What does Nepal Govt want to change through the amendment?

There are two major issues and these include the changing the map on the national emblem and to ratify the government’s decision.

The territory would be shown on the map of Nepal from the day the Constitution of the country was promulgated. This has been stated in an annexure of the Constitution which was promulgated in September 2015.

According to the constitution of that country, everything is open to change except sovereignty and the territory falls under that.

In fact, this is annexure that New Delhi has been banking on as proof that neighbouring Nepal had accepted the map as it was.