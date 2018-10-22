India warns Pakistan of stern action after armed intruders attack Indian Army patrol in Sunderbani sector

The patrol killed two intruders and recovered warlike stores including two AK-47 rifles. (Representative image: Reuters)

Indian Army on Monday has issued a stern warning to Pakistan Army to restrain the terrorists operating from its soil. The warning comes in wake of reports suggesting concentration of large number of terrorists in the launch pads desperate to infiltrate on the Indian side before the onset of snow. According to the Indian Army, “On Sunday, five to six Pakistani armed intruders crossed the Line of Control (LC) and fired on Indian Army Patrol in the Sunderbani Sector of Jammu Region. Three Indian Army soldiers were killed and one suffered injuries in the unprovoked cross border action by Pakistan. During the ensuing fire fight two intruders were also killed. The intruders were wearing combat uniform; however, their identity could not be ascertained.”

The patrol killed two intruders and recovered warlike stores including two AK-47 rifles. Through established communication channels, the Pakistan Army has been asked to take away the bodies of the hostile Pakistan nationals who were killed while intruding. According to the Indian Army, the attacks on the Indian soldiers were carried out by the Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) which had crossed over in India.

The BAT is made up of both regular soldiers of the Pakistan Army and also terrorists intruding in the army fatigues in an attempt to cross over and cause losses to the Indian Army and the Indian Paramilitary forces. Another critical component of the BAT team is also, the Pakistan Army’s Special Forces, which crosses over under the cover of firing from the Pakistan posts.

There have been numerous incidents of Pakistan’s BAT squads crossing the border to carry out gruesome attacks, often even mutilating the bodies of the soldiers.

It should be recalled that in Sept, one BAT action had taken place in the Samba Sector where a BSF jawan Narendra Kumar was ambushed and his body was found mutilated. This incident had infact led to the cancellation of the informal talks on the sidelines of the UNGA between external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and the Pakistan Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Indian Army has been maintaining utmost restraint to uphold the ceasefire along the LC despite regular provocative actions from across, since the DGsMO talks in May, which was held at the behest of Pakistan. Yet, the Pakistan Army has been attempting to send terrorists across the LC. Since May this year, seven infiltration bids have been eliminated by the Indian Army in which 23 terrorists have been killed.