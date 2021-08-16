India wants end to terrorism, bloodshed in Afghanistan: J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina

Earlier, the BJP leader presided over a function to pay tributes to Vajpayee on his third death anniversary and remembered his contribution towards nation building.

Describing the situation in Afghanistan as worrisome”, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday said India wants an end to the terrorism and bloodshed in the neighbouring country.

Afghanistan is going through a critical juncture. We have seen how 20 years ago, they (Taliban) destroyed the country and made the life of ordinary people miserable. But after a major action by NATO forces to restore peace and democracy, the situation has slipped into chaos and confusion after withdrawal of the NATO forces, the BJP leader said.

Talking to reporters after paying homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the party headquarters here, Raina said the entire world community is concerned about the developments in Afghanistan where the Taliban has toppled the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani.

We have been enjoying friendship with Afghanistan for centuries. The Pathans and Hindustanis have lived like brothers we want Afghan people, especially the children and the women, to prosper without any violation to their rights, he said.

The BJP leader said India wants an end to terrorism and bloodshed in Afghanistan so that it can march towards peace and prosperity alongside other neighbouring countries. India and Afghanistan have been friends for centuries and the BJP-led government at the centre was helping rebuild the war-torn nation, Raina said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed good relations with the Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan and India has been building roads and dams besides electricity projects in the country, Raina said.

He also said the BJP government is keeping an eye on the developments in Afghanistan and has made it clear that it would provide all sorts of assistance to its nationals holed up there.

Earlier, the BJP leader presided over a function to pay tributes to Vajpayee on his third death anniversary and remembered his contribution towards nation building.