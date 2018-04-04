India voice opposition to ‘weaponisation’ of outer space to UN

​​ ​
India has voiced opposition to the "weaponisation" of outer space, saying it should not become an area of conflict while calling for collective efforts to strengthen safety and security of the space-based assets.

By: | United Nations | Published: April 4, 2018 11:47 AM
India has voiced opposition to the “weaponisation” of outer space, saying it should not become an area of conflict while calling for collective efforts to strengthen safety and security of the space-based assets. Counsellor (Disarmament) in the Permanent Mission of India to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva Rachita Bhandari told a session of the UN Disarmament Commmission (UNDC) yesterday that deliberations will begin on the new agenda of outer space – the first in the last 18 years. “India believes that outer space should be an ever expanding frontier of cooperative endeavour rather than an area of conflict,” Bhandari said.

She said India, as a space-faring nation with wide ranging interests in outer space activities, remained opposed to the “weaponisation of outer space and support collective efforts to strengthen the safety and security of space-based assets”. The group of governmental experts on outer space, which will meet in Geneva in August later this year, has been mandated to make recommendations on the substantive elements of an international legally-binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

Bhandari pointed out that it was important that as the UNDC begins work on outer space, the work already being done on the issue in other fora is not duplicated. “It is equally important to address the broad spectrum of space security in a comprehensive and coherent manner. “While transparency and confidence- building measures are important in themselves, we believe that they cannot be a substitute for concluding substantive legal measures to ensure the prevention of an arms race in outer space, which should continue to be a priority for the international community,” she said.

Bhandari said it was important that member states be given the incentive to protect their interests by investing in legally-binding multilateral instruments rather than by resorting to national measures or interim partial steps that do not fully address the concerns of all space actors.

India attaches much importance to the UNDC as the specialised deliberative leg of the disarmament machinery, she said. “At a time of growing mistrust and rising international tensions as well as numerous challenges to both the disarmament agenda and the disarmament machinery, the role of the UNDC as a platform for dialogue and cooperation assumes even greater significance,” she said. She said the rift between those who believe that nuclear weapons can be made to vanish by fiat and those who believe that nuclear weapons must be asserted even more vigorously today has only grown wider. “We need to bridge this divide through dialogue and a renewed commitment to multilateralism,” she said.

Bhandari emphasised that India remained committed to global, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons. India has supported the proposal put forward by NAM for the Conference on Disarmament (CD) to commence negotiations on a comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention.

“Without prejudice to the priority we attach to nuclear disarmament, India has also supported the commencement of negotiations of an FMCT (Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty) in the CD on the basis of the agreed mandate. “We have called for a meaningful dialogue amongst all States possessing nuclear weapons to build trust and confidence and for reducing the salience of nuclear weapons in security doctrines,” she said.

  1. George Peter
    Apr 6, 2018 at 7:03 pm
    The concerns over space militarization by India which have been shown are completely baseless and propagative. If outer space is becoming the area of conflict so all the responsibility comes upon the India because India is the only state in the region which is massively militarizing all the domains like Indian Ocean, outer space etc. Rather than promoting the peace and spending the tax payer money for the well-being of population India is following the path of aggression which can lead the region towards instability.
    1. Babatunde Atami
      Apr 6, 2018 at 6:40 pm
      Then what about India's militarising of the outer space? This progress will disturb the fragile strategic equation of South Asia. India intensified the war from space by launching record-breaking 104 satellites from a single rocket (PSLV-C37). This technological feat was a demonstration of potential Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) capability because PSLV rocket can be used as a missile to carry nuclear warheads to target locations. There are reports that India is planning to induct an ICBM missile (Agni-VI) into its armed forces with the capability of carrying MIRV, which can hit the targets up to 6,000 km.
      1. Rabia Javed
        Apr 6, 2018 at 5:13 pm
        Both countries India and Pakistan need to resume dialogues and confidence building measures to not use every new technology as arena for arms race and confrontation. Moreover, it is necessary that both countries should not take their animosity in outer space and sign mutual agreements to keep space free of weapons for the sake of generations to come.
        1. Kamaya Chauhan
          Apr 6, 2018 at 9:15 am
          A clear double standards in the policies of Indian government is always seen. Whatever Indian officials say, what we see is always opposite what was said before. Same goes with the militarization of the outer space. The military utilization of space is now expanding globally, with various European countries, China, India and others, also devoting energy to acquire military satellites and dual-use satellites. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced that India possesses capability to engineer anti-satellite systems and related destructive devices for deployment in space.
          1. Aazar Kund
            Apr 5, 2018 at 4:06 pm
            That is unfortunate. By looking at India's military developments in space domain it appears that India wants to utilize space for military activities. Indian actions are self evident to the fact that sooner or later India will weaponize space same as it did in Indian Ocean.
