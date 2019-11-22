India-Uzbekistan sign pact on counter-terror cooperation

Issues related to capacity building and training for Uzbek security personnel in Indian institutions, border guarding and disaster management were also discussed in the meeting. (IE)

India and Uzbekistan have signed a pact for further strengthening of cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism and organised crime, the Home Ministry said on Friday. The agreement was signed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Uzbekistan counterpart Pulat Bobojonov here to further increase cooperation between India and Uzbekistan in diverse fields including counter-terrorism, organized crime and human trafficking, said a statement issued by the ministry. A delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Bobojonov, met Shah on Wednesday and discussed issues of mutual interest including bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.

Issues related to capacity building and training for Uzbek security personnel in Indian institutions, border guarding and disaster management were also discussed in the meeting, the statement said. Emphasising on the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership, the ministers welcomed increased cooperation between the two nations in the area of security cooperation, it said.

Both sides said that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 and the visit by President of Uzbekistan to India in October 2018 and January 2019 have provided a new impetus to the relationship between the two countries. Bobojonov is on a bilateral visit to India from November 20-23.