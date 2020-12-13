‘India-US relationship to touch new heights in Biden-Harris administration’

FICCI convened a virtual session with Ambassador Richard Rahul Verma on India-US strategic partnership at its 93rd Annual Convention. The theme was ‘Inspired India’. During a fireside chat, Ambassador Richard Rahul Verma said, “I had the privilege of working with President-elect Joe Biden for 21 years and I am optimistic that the India-US relationship will touch new heights in the days ahead under his leadership and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. They are great leaders and fully aware of the criticality of this partnership.” Sangita Reddy, president, FICCI and joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “There is a tremendous potential for what India and the US can achieve together, not just good for each other, but for the entire world.”
