India-UK ties: COVID-19, Indo-Pacific, security and trade to feature in PM Modi and PM Johnson’s talks

Modi and Johnson will be meeting tomorrow for the summit level talks virtually. (PTI/File Image)

A comprehensive ‘Roadmap 2030’ which will help in deepening the cooperation between India and UK over the next decade will be launched at the virtual summit on Tuesday (May 4, 2021).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson will be meeting tomorrow for the summit level talks virtually and launch the `Roadmap 2030’ which covers five critical sectors for cooperation.

Both countries are keen to expand and further deepen cooperation in five major sectors including: trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare, and most importantly people-to-people relationship. Maritime Security, Joint production in defence will also be on the agenda of talks.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders will also talk about COVID-19 cooperation, and the global efforts to fight the global pandemic. And, “The summit will help to elevate our multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues which are of mutual interest.”

India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP)

The two sides are also to discuss India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP). There is likely to be a launch of this ETP at the Summit and if it does it is expected to lead to a potential comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK.

Financial Express Online had reported in March, the bilateral trade between the two countries witnessed an 11 per cent increase before the global pandemic and to further enhance this the two countries are keen on firming up a proposed Free Trade agreement (FTA). In 2019-20, the bilateral trade touched USD 15.48 billion.

India-UK fight against COVID-19

Help from the UK has come to India in an effort to fight the current surge in infections and deaths related to COVID. In fact the UK was one of the first countries which sent a plane load of essentials such as oxygen equipment and ventilators. More aid is on the way.

India-UK Bilateral Relation

The visit by the British PM had to be put off two times – the first one was in January when he was expected to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade and the second time was earlier in April which had to be postponed. The visit had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Since 2004, the two countries have shared a ‘Strategic Partnership’. This partnership has been marked by regular high level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas.