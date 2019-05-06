India, UK in talks for making Indian Navy’s largest warship – the INS Vishal aircraft carrier: Report

India is looking to tie-up with the UK to build a warship for the Indian Navy. If the negotiations and planning materialize, then Indian Navy will get its biggest warship under the Make-In-India scheme, according to a PTI report. The new warship will be built along the lines of HMS Queen Elizabeth. If India manages to buy the detailed plans for the 65,000-ton British warship, Indian Navy will get INS Vishal, which will be the name of the supercarrier, by 2022, the report said. A delegation from India visited Rosyth dockyard in Scotland. At this very dockyard, HMS Queen Elizabeth was assembled, as per a report by UK"s Mirror. As per Make In India negotiations, if a deal is inked then the warship will be built in India. However, the parts of the warships will be supplied by UK-based companies, the report stated. Indian Navy already has 45,000-ton carrier INS Vikramaditya which was procured from Russia in 2004. The 40,000-ton INS Vikrant will also be inducted soon. If everything goes well, the addition of INS Vishal could provide a massive boost to the Indian Navy as its carrier fleet will be larger than the UK Navy. UK Defence Minister Stuart Andrew chose not to share too many details saying UK and India hold such discussions exchanging ideas on capability and equipment issues on a regular basis. British and French aerospace giants BAE and Thales have the right to design for UK aircraft carriers. BAE has started a discussion with Indian Navy on the design issue and modifications can be made as per the requirements, BAE spokesperson was quoted as saying by Mirror. HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier: Details According to the Royal Navy of UK, it possesses its most powerful, potent and largest vessel in the form of HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier. HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier boasts a state-of-the-art weaponry and communications systems. The massive warship has a games room, five gyms and a cinema. It also has a medical centre. HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier has sprawling flight deck area. Two fighter jets can be taken from the hangar to the flight deck area within a minute. The two propellers of the ship weigh around 33 tonnes each. The powerplant has a capability to generate power which can run 1000 four-wheeler. Facts and figures of HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier: Total length of HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier is 280 metres. The total weight of HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier 65,000 tonnes. HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier has a top speed of 25+ knots.