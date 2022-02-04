India-UAE relations: Emirate’s royal member expected to visit India next week

In New Delhi, besides meeting with the industry chambers, investment planners and the focus of these meetings will be on further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Deepening of trade and investments, energy security, connectivity as well transport and digital infrastructure is expected to be the agenda of Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla’s visit to India. Member of the ruling family accompanied by a team of five is likely to be in India from Feb 11-14 and besides New Delhi, he will also visit UT Chandigarh. The focus of the visit is on business investments in various fields in India and UAE.

Meeting with top leadership in India

Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others in the cabinet is still in the process of being finalized.

Agenda in New Delhi

In New Delhi, besides meeting with the industry chambers, investment planners and the focus of these meetings will be on further strengthening relations between the two countries.

In Chandigarh

Meeting with the industry leaders and opening of Majestic Investments and India Joint Venture office in that city.

More about Majestic Investments

According to the information available on their website, Dubai based Majestic Investments was set up by Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla. And to improve the business climate in Dubai, this organization has been working in tandem with the business organizations and administrative bodies to discover venture openings.

Timing of the visit

The visit comes at a time when the Yemen Houthis attacked UAE with supersonic missiles in the last few weeks. And the US has announced deployment of fighter jets and warship in an effort to help the UAE respond to the attacks by the Yemeni rebels.

Importance of the visit

Last month Prime Minister Modi was expected to visit the Dubai Expo. However, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases, the visit was postponed.

India and the UAE have been in discussion for increasing more trade and investments and the two sides are also on the verge of inking Free Trade agreement.

Amongst the GCC nations, the UAE is India’s largest commercial partner. And also is also the biggest export destination for India. The UAE is a gateway to regional and international markets.

Top Emirati companies are already present in India in various sectors including container terminals, private equity and infrastructure. There are more than 800 companies from India are already present in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).

India-UAE Bilateral Relations: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The leaders of both countries have been focusing on further deepening of cooperation in various areas including defence production, agriculture, robotics, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and most importantly trade and investment.

For India, its engagement in the region is very critical. Almost 60 percent of India’s energy needs comes from the region; also the region is home to the largest number of Diaspora. The remittances from the region are the biggest in India’s foreign reserves.

For India it is very important it remains engaged as it ensures regional security and stability.

In 2021, India, UAE, US and Israel announced the formation of a new “QUAD’’ and identified sectors including maritime cooperation, enhancing connectivity, transport and digital infrastructure, where the four will cooperate.