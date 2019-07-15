India to UN: Must take action against ‘D’ company

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to hand over Dawood Ibrahim, but the neighboring country has not done so far. (Reuters)

On Tuesday, India informed the United Nations (UN) that there has been a “mutation of Dawood Ibrahim’s criminal syndicate into the terrorist network known as the D-Company”. Speaking at the UN Security Council, Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN said that the illegitimate economic activities of this entity from a “safe haven” are known to the outside world.

Gold smuggling, counterfeit currency, arms, and drug trafficking are still going on from a safe haven which has refused to acknowledge even his existence. And these are real and present danger, he said.

Citing success of the UNSC in dealing with the ISIL, has proved that focussed attention does help and if this is applied towards addressing threats posed by the D company, Dawood Ibrahim and other proscribed entities such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba “will serve us well”, he added.

Terror groups like ISIL, Al Shabab and Boko Haram, and activities including extortion, human trafficking, resource extraction, trade in cultural artifacts, illicit taxation in areas they control, manifest in myriad ways the process of blurring of lines at the intersections between crime and terror. India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to hand over Dawood Ibrahim, but the neighboring country has not done so far.

The Indian Permanent Representative also urged the UN to increase cooperation with such bodies like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as FATF plays a very important role in setting global standards for not only preventing and but also combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

According to him, all the money that is generated by illegal acts of terrorist and criminal groups are not only moved across borders but are also exchanged through open networks. “This the flow of resources, meant to produce violence and terror, needs to be stopped by States working together.”

In his address, he observed that there is a need for collective inter-state efforts including at regional and sub-regional levels. And, also, that there is a need to sensitize both the private and public enterprises involved in facilitating legitimate trans-boundary financial flows.