India to maintain its position along the LAC with China, decides to deploy more troops

Ahead of the Army Commanders’ Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and the three chiefs as well as the defence secretary. “During the hour-long meeting the defence minister was briefed on the ground situation in Ladakh which has been witnessing Chinese incursions and troops build-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” said a source.

Today’s meeting also talked about the recommendations made by the Shekatkar Committee.

The meeting is of importance as it comes amidst the ongoing face-off incidents between the Indian and Chinese troops. In the meeting, it was decided that the Indian troops deployment should match those of the Chinese and the construction of the roads should not be stopped.

While talks between the two sides have been going on at the diplomatic level in New Delhi, and in Beijing as well as at the command level, it has been decided that India will continue to maintain its position in those spots along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

So far there have been six rounds of talks between the military commanders on the ground but nothing has changed so far. The latest meeting between the military commanders of India and China took place on Sunday (May 24).

In at least four locations the soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have transgressed by about 3 km into Indian areas. There is also a troop build-up on the northern sector along the Chinese side of the LAC.

“Status quo is maintained,” said a top source indicating that “the situation will be resolved but until that time Indian Army will carry on with the construction work along the LAC.”

The reason for these incidents according to sources is the road constructions on the Indian side of the LAC which China has been protesting against.

Chinese PLA creating trouble at three fronts

In the Western Sector Ladakh where there were incidents of stone-pelting and beating with sticks by the Chinese side; there were incidents reported from the Eastern Sector in North Sikkim and only recently there have been reports from the central sector which includes Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Both sides have so far deployed 1000 troops at four different locations on the LAC.

Army Commanders Conference

The first phase of the Commanders Conference which starts Wednesday in South Block, New Delhi will strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols.

The agenda of the three-day meeting starting May 27-29 will focus on the emerging security and administrative challenges faced by the Army and the future course for the service.

The second phase of the conference will take place at the end of June.