India to host two day XIIth “Delhi Dialogue” or India-ASEAN FM meeting

Stage is set for the two day Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi. Hosted by India, the meeting will be from June 16-17 to mark two major anniversaries — the 30th anniversary of India’s dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of Strategic Partnership with ASEAN. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar and Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Singapore, India’s Country Coordinator, will co-chair the meeting.

More about the meeting

The year 2022 has been designated as ASEAN-India Friendship year and the meeting in New Delhi will be attended by all Foreign Ministers of other ASEAN Member States and ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

This is the first time SAIFMM will host in New Delhi the ASEAN-India FMM meeting. Also the 24th ASEAN-India Senior Officials meeting took place in New Delhi today (June 15, 2022).

A premier Track 1.5 Dialogue – the 12th edition of Delhi Dialogue (DD) will be following the SAIFMM in New Delhi from June 16-17. The theme this year of DD-XII is ‘’Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific’’ and external affairs minister Dr Jaishankar and other ASEAN FMs will be attending the ministerial session.

Background of ASEAN-India dialogue

It all started in 1992 when sectoral partnership was established and this later graduated to full dialogue partnership in December 1995. It reached Summit Level Partnership in 2002 and in 2012 Strategic partnership.

Central to India’s Act east Policy and its vision for a wider Indo-Pacific, the ongoing India-ASEAN collaboration is guided by the Plan of Action 2021-2025 which was adopted in 2020.

24th ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting

Permanent Secretary of Singapore Albert Chua and Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar co-chaired the 24th ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting and senior officials from other ASEAN member countries.

The focus of the meeting was to review the progress of cooperation under all three pillars of Partnership –economic and socio-cultural, political-security, and also on taking steps for further implementation of ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025).

Views on regional and global issues were discussed as well as fight against COVID-19 global pandemic and recovery.

Underlining the centrality of ASEAN in India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific, Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) he emphasized the implementation of ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP). This is important as it will strengthen the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership.