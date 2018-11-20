India to buy very short range missile from Russia

India has been for a while trying to make these missiles in India under the Make in India initiative. (Picture for representation: Reuters)

Rosoboronexport of Russia has been identified as the L1 bidder for the $ 3 bn deal for Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD) missile system for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. There is requirement of at least 1000 such missiles. Sources confirmed to FE Online that the “Russian Company was declared as the L1, which essentially means that the deal will be given to Russia for supplying IGLA-S to Indian armed forces.”

The deal when it goes through will be the second major deal in the recent months after as reported by FE earlier the inking of a deal for buying five regiments of S-400 air defence missile systems which have the capability of going up to a distance of around 400 km.

Three countries – Russia, France and Sweden – had fielded their systems for procurement by the Army to replace their vintage IGLA shoulder-fired air defence systems. While these missiles can be fired from the shoulders of the soldiers they can hit an enemy aircraft too.

India has been for a while trying to make these missiles in India under the Make in India initiative. Infact Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was the agency marked to develop these short range missiles that can hit targets at 6-7 kms range.

Under the Missile Policy of the government the emphasis is on being self reliant in the field of missiles by 2022. The whole process of procuring these missiles has been going on for a while, after several round of trials, the Russians emerged as the lowest bidder.