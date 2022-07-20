India- The net security provider in Indian Ocean Region

By Raaj Nair

The Indo-Pacific is increasingly becoming a geostrategic focal point for China and India, as both countries engage in a growing competition. While China has aimed to secure access to strategic ports to gain an economic and strategic advantage, India’s role in the region is increasingly seen as a protector of the international order set up by the Quad led by the United States, particularly as it pertains to maintaining open sea lanes and the freedom of navigation.

The strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is ever increasing to the world order in general and the Indian sub-continent in particular. India’s central position in IOR lends it immense advantages but at the same time presents far greater challenges. A secure IOR is key to ensuring security of India’s national interests. It is, therefore, essential for India to assume the role of a net security provider in the region.

China has made aggressive moves to advance its strategic interests in the region, particularly by gaining access to military bases and strategic ports. It is evident that these steps are attempts to create a “string of pearls,” or a network of strategic naval/military bases constructed by China to advance its economic, military,and strategic interests in the region, something on the similar lines in the South China Sea.

The China-Madagascar relationship has blossomed in the last few years with the Chinese companies taking a greater interest in sectors like rare earth mining and energy. China is Madagascar’s largest trading partner and the resource-rich Island country is home to the second-largest Chinese diaspora in Africa as well. However, there is a CHINA FATIGUE sentiment going on in the island nation. For India, given the recent developments in Sri Lanka, the strategic implications of Chinese investments in Madagascar should remain a concern.

It need not be emphasised that the Mozambique Channel carries huge strategic importance at a time when the major Asian powers are dominating global growth and the African resources hold renewed significance in order to sustain their continuous growth.Mozambique Channel, the 1800 kilometre long waterway between Madagascar and East Africa carries some 30% of global tanker traffic.The presence of major maritime choke points and Sea Lanes of Communications (SLOCs) in the IOR lends it a strategic importance.Mozambique channel holds geopolitical significance, not only because it holds vast resources which can be duly exploited, but also because it remains undeveloped and whichever country controls this channel will command the western Indian ocean.

The strategic role of India as a net security provider in IOR needs to be backed by a well-defined International Defence Cooperation with nations especially in the WIO. Nations like Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar & Mozambique. It is imperative for India to continue engagement with these nations so as to favourably shape relationships. Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and naval exercise MILAN have been successful in paving steps towards deeper Defence Cooperation. This has been further augmented by initiatives like Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), project MAUSAM and the proposed Asia-Africa Growth Corridor, as well as increased participation of Indian Navy in bilateral / multilateral naval exercises and CORPAT (Coordinated Patrol) with Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

In the past couple of years, India has enhanced its defence relationship with friendly foreign countries through being a strong Ally and all-weather friend via Military diplomacy, HADR and training. With favourable policies and vision, India is on its way to become a leading Aerospace & Defence manufacturing hub of global standards. With the amalgamation of private companies and DPSUs, the Indian Defence ecosystem is certainly reaching world class product manufacturing, under the resolve of Govt’s Make in India initiatives. Our A&D industry should explore the prospects of India-Africa Defence Cooperation, possibilities of Joint Venture, Co-development of systems and ToT/License manufacturing. This conjoined with the extension of Line of Credit under defence cooperation with these nations would achieve greater results both in terms of regional development and stability.

The Indian government should continue to pursue cooperation initiatives with friendly foreign countries in the Indian Ocean Region with special emphasis to the nations in WIO, through structured interactions like the Staff Talks & Empowered Steering Group. The areas of cooperation include capacity building, marine domain awareness, training, hydrography, technical assistance, operational exercises and Capability/Force development through Indian Defence Exports.

(The author is an Indian Navy veteran (Commander). Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited).