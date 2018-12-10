India test fires indigenously developed Agni-5 ballistic missile

According to reports, this was strategic missile Agni V's 3rd successful test this year. The missile was test fired earlier in January and June 2018.
India today test fired indigenously developed surface-to-surface Agni-V ballistic missile. The test of Agni-V missile was conducted successfully from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.
Agni V is said to have a range of over 5000 km and is considered a major deterrent against India’s northern neighbour China.
More details to follow…
