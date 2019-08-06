India tells China Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter; country gets global support for revoking Article 370

On the India-China Boundary issue, according to Kumar the two sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the boundary question. (ANI photo)

India has again reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill 2019, introduced in the Parliament on Aug 5, which proposes the formation of a new “Union Territory of Ladakh” is an internal matter.

Responding to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying comments made today on Jammu and Kashmir, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar said, that “India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise.”

On the India-China Boundary issue, according to Kumar the two sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the boundary question. He has said that this is on the basis of both political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of India-China Boundary Question.

He added that pending such a settlement, both sides have agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas on the basis of the relevant agreements.

Earlier today, China criticized India’s decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it and has also accused New Delhi of undermining its territorial sovereignty, particularly with reference to Ladakh.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswomen Hua Chunying has said that Beijing has always opposed India’s inclusion of Chinese territory in the western section of the China-India border.

In her statement, she has said that the unilateral revision of domestic laws by the Indian side continues to undermine China’s territorial sovereignty and has stated that it is unacceptable.

Such a statement comes two years after the border standoff between India and China at the Doklam and is expected to be raised when external affairs minister S Jaishankar visits Beijing next week.

On the agenda of talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi will be bilateral, regional matters as well as the forthcoming informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in India.

While its army has promised to go to any extent to oppose India’s decision, Pakistan has launched a diplomatic protest.

The Chinese spokeswoman has also urged India to “avoid any move that further complicates the border issue.”

Ladakh which is of strategic importance between Tibet and Pakistan has been a source of disputes between India and China. Ladakh was made a Union Territory on Monday by the government.

Global support for revoking Article 370

UAE has backed Indian action in Kashmir. The UAE ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmad Al Banna, said that “UAE expects the changes would improve social justice and security and confidence of the people in the local governance and will encourage further stability and peace.”

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe has tweeted his support on Ladakh becoming a Union Territory. According to him with 70 percent Buddhist it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority.