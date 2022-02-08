India summons South Korean envoy over Hyundai Pakistan’s tweets

India’s external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted that he had received a call from the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Chung Eui-yong today.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is the line of fire for social media posts on Pak-sponsored ‘Kashmir Day’. Following the offending post on social media by the Hyundai Pakistan, on Monday morning (Feb 7, 2022) the Ambassador of Republic of Korea (RoK) was summoned by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Responding to media queries related to the Hyundai Pakistan on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day, official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said: “The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him.”

Also, “it was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise,” the spokesperson has said in a statement issued by MEA.

Adding, “We expected the Company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues.”

India’s external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted that he had received a call from the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Chung Eui-yong today.

In his tweet the minister said besides discussing the bilateral and multilateral issues, the Hyundai matter was discussed too.

According to the MEA statement, the Foreign Minister of RoK Mr Chung Eui-yong during his conversation with his Indian counterpart conveyed the regrets offence caused to the people and government of India.

The offensive social media post has been pulled down since.

While conveying its deep regret to the people of India, Hyundai Motors in India issued a statement and has made it clear that it does not comment on religious or political issues.

The MEA in its statement has stated that investments by foreign companies in various sectors are welcome.

And has made it clear that “such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”