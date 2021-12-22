  • MORE MARKET STATS

India successfully tests new-generation ‘Pralay’ missile

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by the DRDO is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

Written By PTI
The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 AM, met all the mission objectives, the DRDO said in a statement. (File)
India Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously-developed, surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast, the DRDO said.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 AM, met all the mission objectives, the DRDO said in a statement.

“The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms.

“All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the down range ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events,” it said.

With a range of 150 to 500 km, ‘Pralay’ is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics, the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for fast-track development and successful launch of the modern surface-to-surface missile.

“It is a significant milestone achieved today,” Singh tweeted. Secretary, Department of Defence-R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, said the new-generation missile will give necessary impetus to the armed forces.

