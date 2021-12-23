  • MORE MARKET STATS

India successfully tests new-generation ‘Pralay’ missile for second consecutive day

For the first time, flight tests of a ballistic missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, have been conducted successfully in two consecutive days, it said.

Written By PTI
pralay missile
The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, met all the mission objectives, the DRDO said. (Photo source: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

India on Thursday successfully conducted the second flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast, the DRDO said. For the first time, flight tests of a ballistic missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, have been conducted successfully in two consecutive days, it said.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, met all the mission objectives, the DRDO said.”In today’s launch, the ‘Pralay’ missile was tested for heavier payload and different range to prove the precision and lethality of the weapon,” it said.India had on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the missile.

The second launch was monitored by all the range sensors and instruments, including telemetry, radar and electro-optic tracking system deployed across the eastern coast and the downrange ships positioned near the impact point, the defence research organisation said.With a range of 150 to 500 km, ‘Pralay’ is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for the consecutive launches of the modern surface-to-surface missile. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy also appreciated the teams and said the country proved its capability for design and development in defence research.

