  • MORE MARKET STATS

India successfully test-fires new-generation Akash missile

By: |
January 25, 2021 8:09 PM

The surface-to-air missile was launched from Chandipur ITR in the afternoon.

Akash new-generation missileThe Akash new-generation missile will be used by the Indian Air Force to intercept high-manoeuvring low radar cross-section aerial threats. (Photo: PIB)

India on Monday successfully test-fired the new-generation Akash missile from an integrated test range off the Odisha coast, an official statement said.

The surface-to-air missile was launched from Chandipur ITR in the afternoon, it said.

Related News

The Akash-NG (new-generation) missile will be used by the Indian Air Force to intercept high-manoeuvring low radar cross-section aerial threats, it said.

“The missile intercepted the target with textbook precision. The launch met all the test objectives by performing high manoeuvres during the trajectory.

“The performance of the command and control system, on-board avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated during the trial,” the statement said.

During the test launch, the entire flight path of the missile was monitored and the flight data was captured by various range instruments.

The multi-function radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system, sources said.

The Akash-NG system has been developed with better deployability compared to other similar systems. The test launch was carried out by a combined team of DRDO, BDL and BEL in the presence of the Air Force representatives, the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team for the achievement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. India successfully test-fires new-generation Akash missile
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Viraat dismantling to take nine more months; 30 per cent work over
2With focus on Interoperability, high intensity tri-services drills conclude in Andaman Nicobar islands
3India-China tension: China continues to be belligerent! Here’s what happened at Naku La, Sikkim