  • MORE MARKET STATS

India successfully test-fires medium range surface-to air missile off Odisha coast

By: |
December 23, 2020 5:15 PM

An unmanned air vehicle (UAV), 'Banshee', was first flown into the air, which was hit by the MRSAM.

The entire mission trajectory from the launch to plunging into the sea was monitored by various radars and electro-optico instruments, the sources said. (Representative image)The entire mission trajectory from the launch to plunging into the sea was monitored by various radars and electro-optico instruments, the sources said. (Representative image)

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired a medium range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) from Odisha coast, defence sources said. The missile was fired from a ground mobile launcher at launch pad number-1 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) near here at 3.55 pm, and it hit the target with accuracy, the sources said. An unmanned air vehicle (UAV), ‘Banshee’, was first flown into the air, which was hit by the MRSAM.

The DRDO has jointly developed the missile in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries. The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Ltd. After its induction into the Indian army, the missile will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the defence forces, they said.

Related News

The entire mission trajectory from the launch to plunging into the sea was monitored by various radars and electro-optico instruments, the sources said. Prior to the test, Balasore district administration in consultation with DRDO temporarily evacuated 8,100 people residing within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad to the nearest shelter centres on Wednesday morning, a revenue department official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. India successfully test-fires medium range surface-to air missile off Odisha coast
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Aero-India 2021: Get ready! Big flying machines from Russia are coming
2Pakistan-India relations plumb new depths in 2020
3India-UK explosives experts meet virtually: `Make in India’ collaboration with UK companies to be the focus