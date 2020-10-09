India successfully test-fires first indigenous ‘Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile from Sukhoi-30

'Rudram' is the country’s first indigenous Anti-Radiation missile for Indian Air Force that has been developed by DRDO. (Representative image)

India on Friday successfully test-fired its indigenous ‘Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed the Missile. ‘Rudram’ is the country’s first indigenous Anti-Radiation missile for Indian Air Force that has been developed by DRDO. The missile is integrated on Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft as a launch platform. It has the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions, said DRDO.

“The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.