India successfully test-fires Brahmos missile

India successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile Brahmos off the Odisha coast here on Thursday, DRDO sources said. With new added technologies, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-III at Chandipur around 10.45 am, said a source at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The detailed data is being analysed analysis, the source said.

