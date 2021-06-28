India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

The sleek missile, an advanced variant in the Agni series, was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.
India on Monda successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence base off Odisha coast, an official statement by DRDO said The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km, it said.
Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars and telemetry along the coast line. The nuclear-capable missile, which met all mission objectives with high level of accuracy, has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the statement added
