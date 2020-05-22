India strongly rebuffs China’s accusations recent standoffs with PLA

According to Srivastava, all the activities are happening on the Indian side of the LAC and the Chinese side has been causing disruptions in the normal patrolling pattern of the Indian troops. (Representative image)

Once again New Delhi dismissed Beijing’s claim that Indian Troops transgressed into the Chinese territory. And it also accused the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of hampering patrols by the Indian troops. In its first measured statement since the weeks of standoffs, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the Chinese are blocking the Indian patrols.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China has accused the Indian troops of unilaterally changing the status quo on the boundary and of blocking the PLA troops from patrolling. The situation is the opposite of what has been claimed by China.

MEA Reacts

Dismissing such claims, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava has said “It is not correct that the Indian troops have undertaken activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Sikkim Sector or the Western Sector. Our troops are fully familiar with the LAC alignment in the India-China border areas. And they follow it. ” And stated that peace and tranquillity is `essential pre-requisite’ for the development of the bilateral relation. The statement comes after weeks of standoffs between the Indian and Chinese troops, along the LAC.

According to Srivastava, all the activities are happening on the Indian side of the LAC and the Chinese side has been causing disruptions in the normal patrolling pattern of the Indian troops.

The official spokesperson of MFA Zhao Lijian has in a statement urged the Indian side to work with them. “Refrain from unilateral actions complicating the situation, and comply with the agreements signed between the two sides.”

The Chinese MFA has also asked the United States not to interfere in the ongoing dispute between India and China.

What has happened so far?

There have been scuffles at two points on the border `Finger areas’ — Pangong Tso (lake) in Eastern Ladakh and Naku La in North Sikkim. These according to sources often start due to difference in perception of the Line of Actual Control.

Also, there have been standoffs at Demchok and Galwan Nalah both in Eastern Ladakh.

These escalated over a period of time and the Indian Army had to move additional forces to the areas, as has been reported by the Financial Express Online. In fact the Chinese had moved in heavy vehicles and started advancing towards the areas being patrolled by the Indian troops.

Also, the Indian Army units from Binnaguri, Hashimara and other places have moved in the next phase of 3 step acclimatisation process for high altitudes. “This is being done in case there is a requirement for more troops to move in,” said a source.

Talks between the military commanders of both sides are going on, though there no indication of any progress being made.

The US comments too

US official Alice Wells has referred to the standoffs as on the border as a proof of Chinese “provocative behaviour” and “threat to its neighbours”.