India, South Korea to strengthen bilateral military ties

By:
March 26, 2021 8:01 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Defence of Republic of Korea (RoK) Mr Suh Wook agreed that the relations are set to grow further and the meeting between them will give it the necessary impetus to take it to the next level.

India south koreaDefence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Defence of Republic of Korea Mr Suh Wook during bilateral talks on Defence Cooperation in New Delhi on Friday, 26 March 2021. (Photo Credit: Ministry of Defence)

For further deepening the long-standing bilateral defence partnership, India and South Korea held talks in New Delhi on Friday and identified new areas to take it forward.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Defence at the end of talks, the two dignitaries acknowledged that the bilateral defence cooperation has broadened significantly in scale and scope across Tri-Service as well as agencies dealing with defence technology and industry.

Both exchanged views on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the defence and security engagements as well as best practices followed by the Armed Forces of India and South Korea. The two countries have found common ground on several multilateral forums and engagements. And also reaffirmed their support to multilateral initiatives to promote lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The two ministers also expressed satisfaction over the commitment exhibited by diverse agencies of both countries to sustain structured annual dialogues at various levels of leadership through virtual means when travel and physical engagements became increasingly challenging during the global pandemic. This has kept up the momentum of bilateral defence engagements.

The defence minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, and Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane. Also present were Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar and Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy formed part of the Indian delegation during the talks.

Earlier in the day, defence minister Singh and his South Korean counterpart Mr Suh Wook jointly inaugurated the India-Korea Friendship Park at Delhi Cantonment.

Importance of the Park

It is a symbol of close relations between both the countries. It is also an acknowledgement of the contribution of the Indian Army’s Medical Mission during the Korean War.

Present during the ceremony were guests from the Korean War Veterans Association was an acknowledgement of the event. Both the Ministers planted a sapling each to mark the momentous occasion. Korean War Veterans Association of India General Secretary Anil Malhotra on the occasion was felicitated by Mr Suh Wook.

