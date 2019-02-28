India sends a strong message Pakistan! Security forces to remain on high alert, say top Tri-service officers

Said Major General SS Mahal that PAF’s target included a Brigade Headquarters, a Battalion Headquarters and logistics installations in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Indian Armed Forces are not to relax; rather they are on high alert, especially since the Pakistan Air Force intruded almost 7 kilometres inside after crossing the Line of Control, though they were pushed back successfully by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Top officials of the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy told media persons late Thursday evening that they were on “high alert”. Vicevice Marshal RGK Kapoor at a Tri-service press conference said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) breached the Indian airspace west of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“On February 27 10.00 hours a large package of Pakistani aircraft was noticed. They had breached the airspace at Sunder Bani. They were noticed at various levels and they attempted to target our installations. However, they were not able to cause any damage, except that we lost one MiG-21 Bison and the pilot who had ejected was taken into custody by Pakistan,” RGK Kapoor said.

The senior Air Force officer said that there have been many factually incorrect statements made by Pakistan, including that two aircraft were downed. That statement was changed by Wednesday evening that only one aircraft of the IAF was down. He said that the attempt of the Pakistan side was to target Indian Military installations but they were forced to retreat by the MiGs, Sukhois and Mirage- 2000 fighter planes.

Though Pakistan claimed that its jets fired bombs in open areas, according to Kapoor, “the fact is that Pakistan targeted military installations but we thwarted their plans. The bombs were unable to cause any significant damage due to swift IAF action”. “IAF remains ever vigilant and ready to take on any eventuality,” he said. He also dismissed claims by PAF that it did not use F-16s on Wednesday. The top air force officer confirmed that one of the F-16 was actually shot down by a MiG-21 Bison.

Said Major General SS Mahal that PAF’s target included a Brigade Headquarters, a Battalion Headquarters and logistics installations in Jammu and Kashmir. “But their designs were foiled because of the high level of preparedness by the Indian armed forces,” he said. According to him the Indian Weapons systems, ground-based air defence weapons had been “put on high alert” along the Line of Control. Also the mechanized forces were in a standby mode. “We are fully prepared to respond to any provocation.”

Rear Admiral DS Gujral said, “The Indian Navy is deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised in three dimensions — surface, under the sea and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in the maritime domain”. “I can assure you of a resolute, swift and strong response by the Navy whenever needed,” he added.

The top military officials also displayed fragments from a missile they claimed matched one from Pakistani F-16 fighter jet that purportedly crossed into Indian airspace and was ‘shot down’. Welcoming Pakistan’s decision of sending back Wing Commander Abhinandan, Kapoor said that Pakistan simply followed the international norms and it is a gesture in line with all Geneva conventions.