India sends a formal request to use Pakistan airspace for PM Modi’s flight to the US

India had expressed its regrets on the unilateral decision taken by that country. (Representational image)

India sends a formal request to Pakistan to allow the use of airspace for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight from New Delhi to Houston, Texas. Modi is heading to the US on a week-long visit starting Sept 21-27. “The request has been sent as per the protocol. And if Pakistan refuses, then India will raise this issue with International Civil Aviation Organization charter (ICAO), which after scrutiny can slap huge fines on Pakistan”, explained a senior officer.

World’s best combat helicopter ‘Apache AH-64E’ comes to India



According to the ICAO charter, use of airspace can be denied under special circumstances which includes warlike situation and a country cannot deliberately shutout a particular country. The international aviation body has the right to impose fines on the countries which defy international norms.

The neighbouring country had recently denied permission to President Ram Nath Kovind’s aircraft to use its airspace during an official visit to Iceland. Permissions are often granted for VVIP flights by any normal country. India had expressed its regrets on the unilateral decision taken by that country.

The decision was taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to close its airspace for the special flights came in the midst of tensions rising between the two countries over the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this year, the neighbouring country which has been promoting terror attacks against India had fully shut down its air space after Indian Air Force had launched a strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot. However, it had opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur late March. In July it had fully opened its airspace for civilian traffic for all flights.