India-SCO Military Cooperation: Bio-terrorism is the new threat facing Armed Forces says Rajnath Singh

The armed forces and its medical services have to be on the forefront of combating the threat of bioterrorism, says the defence minister Rajnath Singh.

According to the minister, the threat of chemical, biological and nuclear warfare adds to the existing challenges. The medical professionals of the armed forces have to be at the forefront to deal with this menace, he said.

He was speaking at the first session of the First Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) conference on Military Medicine, being held in accordance with the SCO Defence Cooperation Plan 2019-20. The two-day conference is the first military cooperation event organised in India under the SCO.

The minister called upon the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) of SCO countries to devise ways to effectively deal with new threats posed to soldiers by the ever-advancing battlefield technology.

He observed that the medical services of the armed forces are expected to play a vital role in identifying these challenges, defining the limits of human tolerance and suggesting strategies to mitigate the adverse health effects of such environments,” added Singh.

With its growing centrality in Asia-Pacific, SCO is the “alliance of the East,” said the minister and suggested that there should be co-operation among countries especially during disasters to ensure that timely assistance reaches those in need even across international borders. He also identified patient safety as another area which needs to be strengthened.

Said the Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa evolving technology translates into more and more complex casualties and therefore, it is imperative that AFMS keeps pace with technology and expertise.