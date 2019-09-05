India-Russia to jointly produce military equipment in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands prior to their talks at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. (AP/PTI)

To further deepen and enhance their military cooperation India and Russia have agreed to extend the agreement for mutual military and technical cooperation for ten years. This extension will be for the period 2021 to 2030. At the end of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two leaders have agreed to speed-up elaboration of a new long-term plan of interaction under the Long-Term Program for Military and Technical Cooperation.

In a joint statement released at the end of the summit-level meeting between the two leaders in Vladivostok, both sides have agreed to upgrade their defense cooperation and have decided to jointly develop and produce military equipment.

Besides holding regular joint exercises between the armed forces of the two sides, both have also agreed to improve after-sales service system as well as to ensure that there is no delay in spare parts and components.

According to the joint statement, India and Russia have decided to prepare a framework for cooperation on reciprocal logistics support for the armed forces.

The second Joint Tri-Services Exercises INDRA-2019 will be carried out in India and to intensify their military cooperation not only by joint military exercises but also through military-political dialogues. They have decided to have training in each other’s military institutions and other mutually agreed area of cooperation.

As has been reported earlier, Russia has been India’s most trusted partner in the military field and currently more than 60 percent of the military equipment in the Indian Army is of Russian origin.

The decisions taken by the two leaders for further expanding ties is very important as it comes at a time when the US has imposed sanction on Russia and has been urging India to stop buying military equipment from that country.