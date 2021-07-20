India-Russia: Team Sarang to display at air show; Navy chief heads to Russia

During the parade there will be displays by MiG-29K which are already being flown by the Indian navy and the Sukhoi-33 too will be flying along with other helicopters and aircraft.

For the first time ever, the Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has reached Russia and will perform at the MAKS International Air Show. The air show, a biennial fixture, is scheduled from July 20-25 and is being held at Zhukovsky International Airport, Russia. According to the IAF spokesperson, “For the first time the Sarang Team will perform four helicopter aerobatics displays at the air show in Russia. The helicopters performing are ‘Made in India’ ‘Dhruv’ Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH).”

More about the helicopters performing

These ALH machines have been manufactured at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and have hinge less rotors. These machines are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics. These helicopters are suitable for military aviation and are operated by the Indian Navy, the Army and the Coast Guard too.”

Sarang Team

The team which was formed in 2003 had first performed internationally at the Asian Aerospace Air show at Singapore in 2004.

Over the years, the team has represented India at various air shows globally and also participated in ceremonial occasions in the UK, Bahrain, Germany, UAE, Sri Lanka and Mauritius till date.

The Sarang Team has also played a critical role in numerous Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Missions which include: in 2013 in Op Rahat in Uttarakhand; in 2017 in Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala; and Op Karuna flood relief in Kerala (2018).

Indian Navy Chief heads to Russia

Next week the Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will be visiting Russia. India has been invited to Russian Navy’s celebrations of its 325th anniversary. On July 25, 2021, there will be parades in various locations on the Russian Navy Day including St Petersburg, Kronstadt, Vladivostok, in the Far East and in Crimea.

During the parade there will be displays by MiG-29K which are already being flown by the Indian navy and the Sukhoi-33 too will be flying along with other helicopters and aircraft.

Who will he meet?

The Indian Navy Chief is expected to meet with his counterpart Admiral Nikolai Yemenov and most likely will be visiting Kaliningrad shipyard where two Admiral Grigorovich class frigates are being built for the Indian Navy.

Importance of the meeting

It comes ahead of the first ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries later this year.