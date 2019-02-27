India rubbishes Pakistan’s claim of shooting down fighter jet, arresting IAF pilot

India has rejected Pakistan’s claims of shooting down IAF jet. (File Photo)

India on Wednesday rubbished Pakistan’s claims of shooting down Indian fighter jets after Islamabad issued a statement saying “strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace”.

Earlier, Pakistan claimed that it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested at least one of the pilots.

Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.

“One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area,” he said without elaborating.

Earlier in the day, India reportedly shot down a Pakistan F-16 jet near the Line of Control. The Pakistani F-16 crashed in Lam Valley area along the Line of Control, reports said.