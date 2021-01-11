  • MORE MARKET STATS

India returns captured PLA soldier to China

By: |
January 11, 2021 1:54 PM

The soldier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday morning after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

india china standoffIndian and Chinese troops are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months. (File photo: Reuters)

A Chinese soldier, who was apprehended by the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh three days ago, was handed back to China on Monday, official sources said.

The soldier of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday morning after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Related News

The sources said the soldier was handed back to China at the Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh at 10.10 am. Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months. The faceoff began in May last year, following a clash between the two sides in the Pangong lake area.

“The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. Troops from either side are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops,” the Army said in a statement on Saturday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. India returns captured PLA soldier to China
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier who transgressed across LAC in Ladakh, second such incident in 3 months
2Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term in terror financing case
3India to chair UNSC’s crucial Taliban and Libya sanctions committees, panel on counter-terrorism