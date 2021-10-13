India rebuffs China’s comments on VP’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

And on its own the Chinese had no resolution to the issues on the agenda.

On Wednesday, India slammed China for making remarks on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh and asked China to focus on resolution at the Line of Control (LAC) and eastern Ladakh.

Reacting to the comments made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the recent visit by the Vice President, New Delhi reminded Beijing that “Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India”.

“The Indian leaders travel routinely to Arunachal Pradesh as they do to the other states.” Therefore, “Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India doesn’t stand to reason and understanding of Indian people.”

The statement has also asked China to work towards a resolution for the current situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and should fully abide by bilateral protocols and agreements, rather than trying to link unrelated issues.

“The situation in the Western Sector along the LAC is because of the unilateral attempts by the Chinese side to alter the status quo. This is in violation of the bilateral agreements between the two countries,” the MEA has stated in the statement.

Earlier this week, the 13th round of Corps Commander talks between Indian and China failed to reach any conclusion. The talks remain inconclusive due to Chinese stubbornness and insistence not to restore the status quo.

As reported earlier, the meeting which started at 10.30 am on Sunday morning lasted up to 7 pm and had taken place in Moldo on the Chinese side.

While India has been keen to find resolutions to the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, all the constructive suggestions made by India were refused by the Chinese side.

And on its own the Chinese had no resolution to the issues on the agenda.

India has been urging the Chinese side to find a resolution on the issues which would help in maintaining peace and stability in the region. And had also placed a plan in front of the Chinese side for disengagement, which was not considered by them, according to the official statement that was issued by the Indian Army on Monday.