India reacts sharply to China and its antics

Adding that Beijing should focus on resolving the issues related to the border crisis which have been going on since 2019 and should desist from such “antics’’.

In a strong message to China, India has rubbished media reports of claims by that country of having unfurled their flag in the Galwan Valley, where the armed forces of both sides are locked in a standoff.

Responding to media questions related to the Chinese claims as well as images of construction being carried out at the friction points, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi termed the news of flag hoisting as factually incorrect.

Adding that Beijing should focus on resolving the issues related to the border crisis which have been going on since 2019 and should desist from such “antics’’.

Bridges & Structures:

Mr Bagchi in response to a question related to the construction of the bridges and other structures in Pangong Tso said that the construction is taking place in areas which have been illegally occupied by the Chinese.

“India is monitoring the activity on the bridge being constructed by the Chinese side on Pangong lake. This is being constructed in areas which China has occupied illegally for around 60 years.” This illegal occupation by China has never been accepted by India.

And to counter Chinese adventurism, India too has upped its efforts and is building more infrastructures in the area. In fact, in the last seven years, the government has increased the budget significantly for the development roads, bridges, and development of border infrastructure.

China carries on its bullying tactics

The dragon nation has been indulging in psychological warfare. It has even gone to the extent of writing stern notes to Indian parliamentarians who had participated in an event related to Tibet. This has not been taken well by New Delhi. It has also gone to the extent of changing the names of places in Arunachal Pradesh and trying to lay claims over disputed territories.

The MEA spokesperson had termed the attempts to change names in Arunachal Pradesh as a “ridiculous exercise.’’

By “calling Tuting as “DouDeng” or River Siyom as “XiYueMu” or Kibithu as “Daba” it does not alter the very fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will remain an inalienable part of India.

He expressed hope that Beijing will stop engaging in such antics and work constructively with India to help in resolving the outstanding friction points along the Western sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the India-China border.

Political Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy had last December on the eve of Christmas sent letters to Indian Parliamentarians on their participation in an event organized by the Tibetan community.

India has reacted very sharply to this. “The tone, the tenor and the substance of the letter are inappropriate,” the official spokesperson said.

“India is a vibrant democracy. And, the Hon’ble MPs, as representatives of the people, undertake activities as per their views and beliefs.” And stated that the Chinese side refrains from hyping normal activities.

EXPLAINED

It’s now almost 20 long months since the armies of both sides are in a standoff and China continues its belligerence not only on land but in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). New Delhi has been trying to resolve all matters through the diplomatic route. It has been responding through statements and maintaining a defensive posture at the borders.