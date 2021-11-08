India protests killing of innocent fisherman by Pakistan

The matter has been taken very seriously by India and today it has been raised diplomatically.

On Monday, India strongly protested the killing of an innocent fisherman by the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). In the incident which took place on Saturday, PMSA fired at an Indian fishing boat which resulted in death of one Indian fisherman and seriously injured another. The dead fisherman has been identified as Shridhar Ramesh Tambe, from Thane, Maharashtra.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged its protest against the unprovoked firing on the Indian fishermen by the Pakistan side.

Top sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online “When the diplomat from Pakistan, the Indian side urged the neighbouring country to conduct an inquiry into the incident. And it was also conveyed to the diplomat that the forces should be instructed to refrain from such acts of unprovoked firing.”

New Delhi also condemned the deplorable action by the Pakistani agency when it fired at an Indian fishing boat. This firing led to a loss of life, which according to top sources is in contravention to all established bilateral understanding and international practices. Also, India reiterated that the authorities in Pakistan should consider the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter.

More about the incident

In unprovoked firing on Saturday (November 6, 2021), by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) upon an Indian fishing boat ‘Jalpari’. This firing resulted in death of an Indian fisherman. It caused serious injury to another fisherman.

UNCLOS Violation

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) firing on fishing boats is a clear violation.

The matter has been taken very seriously by India and today it has been raised diplomatically.

According to reports, boats of PMSA infiltrated the Indian waters, and it claimed that an Indian boat had hit it. And it started firing at the Indian boat. In a statement from the Pakistan side, it said that it fired warning shots in the vicinity of the Indian boat but when it did not stop its engine, the PMSA fired directly. Pakistan in its statement has also said that the Indian goods are in its custody and six Indians are in its custody.

The incident took place near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Gujarat coast when Pakistan maritime personnel opened fire on the Indian fishermen.